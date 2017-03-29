Win tickets to Eaux Claires Music Festival 2017

The band-curated festival is a rather in the vogue right now. While we’re still waiting on St. Vincent, Tom Waits, or Björk to launch their own personalized events, we do get to enjoy Justin Vernon’s incredible curation of the Eaux Claires Music & Arts Festival. Now in its third year, the fest will return to Eau Claires, Wisconsin on June 16th-17th, and Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dessner have once again put together an amazing bill.

Chance the Rapper, Feist, Wilco, Tweedy, Danny Brown, Sylvan Esso, Perfume Genius, Mouse on Mars, Francis and the Lights, Mountain Man, and This is the Kit are all part of the unique lineup. There are also a number of exciting collaborations, including Bon Iver with John Prine and special guests performing Prine’s contributions to the American Songbook. Vernon and Dessner will present Big Red Machine, Paul Simon will team with yMusic, S. Carey will perform with Wilco’s Glenn Kotche, Poliça will re-stage “Music for the Long Emergency” with European-chamber-ensemble s-t-a-r-g-a-z-e.

Eaux Claires has already built a reputation of being a one-of-a-kind event, and a lineup like that is sure to guarantee it continues the trend. We here at Consequence of Sound want you to experience the glory for yourself, so we’re giving away one (1) pair of GA passes to Eaux Claires 2017. Simply fill out the widget below to enter.

Winner must provide transportation and accommodations. Entry automatically enrolls you in the Consequence of Sound newsletter.