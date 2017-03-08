Win tickets to Hangout Music Festival 2017

Nothing says summer like chilling on the beach with friends listening to music, which essentially makes Hangout Music Festival the quintessential seasonal destination. Going down May 19th – 21st in Gulf Shores, Alabama, the beautiful beachside location and stacked lineup give Hangout all the ingredients for the best summertime memories.

This year’s event boasts headliners in Frank Ocean, Mumford and Sons, Chance the Rapper, and Twenty-One Pilots. Also performing on the sunny sands will be MGMT, Weezer, Sigur Rós, Band of Horses, Franz Ferdinand, Mac DeMarco, Local Natives, Charli XCX, Warpaint, ASAP Ferg, Lil Yachty, DJ Snake, Young the Giant, Major Lazer, White Reaper, The Suffers, Bob Moses, The Head and the Heart, Dillon Francis, and loads more.

Imagine you, the view, the bands, and 40,000 of your newest friends hanging out on the Gulf of Mexico. Sounds like a dream? Well, let Consequence of Sound help make it a reality. We’re giving away one (1) pair of GA passes so you and a pal can go make the most of summer. To enter, simply fill out the entry form below, and earn bonus entires by completing simple social media tasks.

Winner must provide their own transportation and accommodations. Entry automatically enrolls you in the Consequence of Sound newsletter.