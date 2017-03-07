Win tickets to Pot of Gold Festival 2017

This coming Saint Patrick’s Day, you can celebrate in one of two ways. You can go with the ol’ standard: dressing in green, pounding back beer, and pretending you actually belong in that “Kiss Me I’m Irish” shirt. Or you could do something actually awesome and head to Pot of Gold Music Festival. Going down March 17th and 18th in Chandler, Arizona, the two-day fest is clearly the better option, and the lineup proves it.

Each curated day showcases different genres, with rap reggae, and rock acts like G-Eazy, Rae Sremmurd, Action Bronson, Desiigner, Sublime with Rome, 311, and Matisyahu holding down Friday. Saturday features more punk and alternative bands, including Flogging Molly, Death Cab for Cutie, Wolf Parade, NOFX, Less Than Jake, and Potty Mouth.

To help you have the best St. Patty’s ever, we’re giving away one (1) pair of two-day GA passes to Pot of Gold 2017. To enter, just fill out the entry form below. And sure, you can still where that stupid T-shirt if you really want to.

