You can own David Bowie’s New York City condo and play his piano for $6.5 million

If you’ve ever thought to yourself, “Gee, I’d like to see how David Bowie lived,” and you happen to have a few extra million bucks lying around, today’s your lucky day. The New York City condominium in which Bowie lived with his wife, Iman, for 11 years has been listed for sale via Corcoran Group Real Estate. The asking price? $6,495,000.

Of course, for that price, you’re not just getting a beautiful Central Park South condo that once housed a beloved artist — you’re also getting Bowie’s piano. When the former owners sold the residence in 2002 for $1.7 million, they left behind Bowie’s Yamaha piano. The instrument is still there and is part of the new sale.

In addition to the floorboards on which the Thin White Duke himself walked and the keys he played, the house features a walnut-paneled office facing the Park, granite countertops in the newly renovated kitchen, two en-suite bathrooms with custom marble and limestone, custom lighting and sound systems, and more. Located inside the Essex House, the condo even comes with maid’s service and room service.

So start pulling quarters from the couch cushions and find more info about the listing at Corcoran. You can check out some images of the abode below.