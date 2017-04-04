Air announce first U.S. tour in seven years

Photo by Linda Bujoli

French duo Air are among the biggest highlights of this year’s Governors Ball lineup. Now, they’ve announced tour dates to take place immediately following their festival appearance, including shows in Boston, DC, Chicago, San Francisco, and LA. As Pitchfork notes, this is their first such US outing since 2010. See the full itinerary below.

Air 2017 Tour Dates:

05/19 – Reims, FR @ La Magnifique Society

05/23 – Lyon, FR @ Les Nuits Sonores

05/27 – Singapore @ Esplanade Theatre

05/30 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House (Vivid Sydney)

05/31 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House (Vivid Sydney)

06/04 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

06/06 – Washington, DC @ Strathmore

06/20 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

06/23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

06/24 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

06/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek

07/01 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Tour de France Start ^

07/08 – Paris, FR @ Days Off Festival

08/08 – Dublin, IE @ Beatyard Festival

^ = w/ Kraftwerk

Watch Air’s video for “Kelly Watch the Stars”: