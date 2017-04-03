Björk dusts off “Mouth’s Cradle”, debuts Arca’s version of “Isobel” at Ceremonia Festival: Setlist + Video

Photo by Philip Cosores

After the original event scheduled for Saturday was canceled due to inclement weather, a scaled-version of the Ceremonia Festival went down in Toluca, Mexico on Sunday night. Björk was among the artists who stuck around in town for the make-up event, and she treated attendees to a few rarities. The Icelandic goddess gave the first live performance of Medúlla’s “Mouth’s Cradle” in five years, and she dusted off Post’s “You’ve Been Flirting Again” for the first time since 2013. What’s more, she debuted a new version of “Isobel” remixed by Arca.

Watch fan-shot footage of her performance and set the full setlist below.

Earlier today, Björk dropped a VR video for “Notget”.

Setlist:

Stonemilker

Lionsong

Come to Me

Jóga

Unravel

Quicksand

You’ve Been Flirting Again (First Live Performance Since 2013)

Isobel (New version by Arca)

Bachelorette

5 Years

Wanderlust

Notget

Mouth Mantra

Mouth’s Cradle (First Live Performance Since 2012)

Mutual Core

Hyperballad

Encore:

History of Touches