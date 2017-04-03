Bob Dylan showed up to accept his Nobel Prize wearing a black hoodie

Photo via The Local Sweden

It’s no secret that Bob Dylan wasn’t very excited about winning the Nobel Prize for Literature. It took him weeks to even acknowledge the accolade and he skipped out on attending the celebratory gala due to “scheduling conflicts.” While in Stockholm over the weekend for a pair of concerts, the legendary singer-songwriter finally received his Nobel Prize during a private ceremony. Only 12 members of the Nobel Academy and Dylan’s personal staff were allowed to attend the event, according to the Guardian. For his part, Dylan hastily entered the ceremony through the backdoor wearing a black hoodie. Once inside, “Quite a bit of time was spent looking closely at the gold medal, in particular the beautifully crafted back, an image of a young man sitting under a laurel tree who listens to the Muse,” Sara Danius, the academy’s permanent secretary told the Guardian. “Spirits were high. Champagne was had,” she added.

We cannot confirm whether or not Dylan forgot the Nobel Prize in the backseat of a cab hours later.