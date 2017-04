The Ceremonia Festival was to take place on Saturday in Toluca, Mexico, featuring an impressive lineup led by Björk, M.I.A., Underworld, Beach House, James Blake, Nicolas Jaar, and more. Unfortunately, the festival has been canceled due to inclement weather.

Photos posted to social media suggest that a portion of the festival’s stage was damaged due to the weather:

Refunds are being offered at the point of purchase. More info can be found via the festival’s website.