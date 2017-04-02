Ceremonia Festival organizers announce scaled-down event taking place on Sunday

The Ceremonia Festival was to take place on Saturday in Toluca, Mexico, featuring an impressive lineup led by Björk, M.I.A., Underworld, Beach House, James Blake, Nicolas Jaar, and more. However, the festival was canceled after inclement weather damaged one of the stages.

Now, though, organizers have announced a scaled-down event taking place on Sunday. Several of the original performers are scheduled to perform, including Björk, Underworld, James Blake, and Nicolas Jaar.

You can find more details via the festival’s website.