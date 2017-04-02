Last year, Chicago Cubs players Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo joined forces to film a commercial for the fictional Bryzzo Souvenir Company. The video was part of Major League Baseball’s #THIS ad campaign, but went on to become a viral sensation. Now, a new Bryzzo video has arrived, this one featuring fellow players Addison Russell, Javy Baez, and Kyle Schwarber in addition to Cubs superfan Eddie Vedder.

Here, Vedder, who was on hand for the Cubs’ historic World Series win last year, helps Bryant and Rizzo write a furious, fast-paced jingle. The trio apparently did a half-dozen takes of the short bit, with “each take filled with the same enthusiasm.” It comes through, too. Vedder looks like he’s having the time of his life.

Watch it below and just imagine how amazing it will be when Bill Murray cameos in the next one.