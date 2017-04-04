Menu
Festival News and Rumors
The Latest News and Rumors
For Music Festivals in America, Europe, and Worldwide

Float Fest reveals 2017 lineup: MGMT, Weezer, Passion Pit to headline

Cage the Elephant, Neon Indian, Girl Talk, Zedd, and Mac Miller also playing San Marcos, Texas event

by
on April 04, 2017, 10:00am
0 comments

Now in its fourth year, Float Fest goes down July 22nd and 23rd at Cool River Ranch in San Marcos, Texas. This year’s lineup, announced today, promises performances from MGMT, Weezer, Passion Pit, Cage the Elephant, and Neon Indian.

Also on the bill are Zedd, Mac Miller, Girl Talk, Snakehips, Moon Taxi, Mike Jones, Ume, Sweet Spirit, Wild Child, and Walker Lukens, among others.

Taking place along the San Marcos River, attendees can also take a break from the tunes and go tubing (hence the festival’s name).

Tickets to the festival are now on sale.

18x12 facebook lineup 01 Float Fest reveals 2017 lineup: MGMT, Weezer, Passion Pit to headline

Previous Story
Damaged Bug share funky, unhinged “Rubber Lips” — listen
Next Story
Daria creator imagines what the cast looks like 20 years later
No comments
More Stories