Hans Zimmer announces first-ever full-fledged North American tour

Grammy, Golden Globe, and Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer will soon take the stage at Coachella, where he’ll be surrounded by the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, New Order, Future Islands, and the list goes on. If that doesn’t scream “hip” than, well, you’re just not with it.

Fortunately for Zimmer, he’s about as hip as it gets for film composers, and he’s also in-demand, which explains why he’s gone ahead and expanded his first-ever North American tour to include dates all across the States. This writer is currently banging his head that he booked Chicago during Lollapalooza.

Each performance will be split in two parts: the first featuring stuff from Gladiator, The Lion King, and Pirates of the Caribbean, while the latter portion will shake up some of his iconic stores from The Dark Knight Trilogy and Inception with “special guests from the rock and pop world.”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting April 7th with an American Express pre-sale going down on April 4th. Consult the full itinerary below, but not before you revisit his live performance of “Time”, arguably his greatest composition to date.

Hans Zimmer 2017 Tour Dates:

04/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater

04/16 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

04/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Park Theater

04/23 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/29 – Auckland, NZ @ Vector Arena

05/02 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

05/04 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

05/06 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

05/08 – Perth, AU @ Perth Arena

05/16 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena

05/18 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe

05/20 – Oslo, NO @ Forum Copenhagen

05/22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

05/24 – Leipzig, DE @ Arena Leipzig

05/26 – Gdansk, PL @ Ergo Arena

05/28 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena

05/30 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

06/01 – Budapest, HU @ Papp Laszlo Sports Arena

06/02 – Bratislava, SK @ Ondrej Nepela Arena

06/04 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

06/06 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle D

06/09 – Frankfurt @ DE @ Commerzbank-Arena

06/11 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

06/13 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

06/20 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

06/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

06/23 – Vienne, FR @ Theatre Antique

06/24 – Nimes, FR @ Arenes

06/26 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

06/27 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

06/29 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

07/13 – Dallas, TX @ Verizon Theater

07/14 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center

07/16 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

07/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre

07/21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

07/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

07/23 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

07/25 – New York City, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

07/26 – New York City, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

07/28 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands PAC

07/29 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center

07/30 – Montreal, QB @ Bell Center

08/01 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

08/03 – Cincinnati, OH @ US Bank Arena

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

08/06 – Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center

08/09 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater

08/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

08/12 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

Below, revisit Zimmer’s recent performance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert: