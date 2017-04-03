Hans Zimmer announces first-ever full-fledged North American tour

Grammy, Golden Globe, and Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer will soon take the stage at Coachella, where he’ll be surrounded by the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, New Order, Future Islands, and the list goes on. If that doesn’t scream “hip” than, well, you’re just not with it.
Fortunately for Zimmer, he’s about as hip as it gets for film composers, and he’s also in-demand, which explains why he’s gone ahead and expanded his first-ever North American tour to include dates all across the States. This writer is currently banging his head that he booked Chicago during Lollapalooza.
Each performance will be split in two parts: the first featuring stuff from Gladiator, The Lion King, and Pirates of the Caribbean, while the latter portion will shake up some of his iconic stores from The Dark Knight Trilogy and Inception with “special guests from the rock and pop world.”
Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting April 7th with an American Express pre-sale going down on April 4th. Consult the full itinerary below, but not before you revisit his live performance of “Time”, arguably his greatest composition to date.
Hans Zimmer 2017 Tour Dates:
04/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater
04/16 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
04/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Park Theater
04/23 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/29 – Auckland, NZ @ Vector Arena
05/02 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
05/04 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
05/06 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
05/08 – Perth, AU @ Perth Arena
05/16 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena
05/18 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe
05/20 – Oslo, NO @ Forum Copenhagen
05/22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
05/24 – Leipzig, DE @ Arena Leipzig
05/26 – Gdansk, PL @ Ergo Arena
05/28 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
05/30 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
06/01 – Budapest, HU @ Papp Laszlo Sports Arena
06/02 – Bratislava, SK @ Ondrej Nepela Arena
06/04 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
06/06 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle D
06/09 – Frankfurt @ DE @ Commerzbank-Arena
06/11 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
06/13 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
06/20 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
06/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
06/23 – Vienne, FR @ Theatre Antique
06/24 – Nimes, FR @ Arenes
06/26 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
06/27 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
06/29 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
07/13 – Dallas, TX @ Verizon Theater
07/14 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center
07/16 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
07/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre
07/21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
07/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
07/23 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
07/25 – New York City, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
07/26 – New York City, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
07/28 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands PAC
07/29 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center
07/30 – Montreal, QB @ Bell Center
08/01 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
08/03 – Cincinnati, OH @ US Bank Arena
08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
08/06 – Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center
08/09 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater
08/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
08/12 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
Below, revisit Zimmer’s recent performance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert: