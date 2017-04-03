Visuals is the forthcoming seventh studio effort from Mew, expected to hit stores April 28th through Play It Again Sam. The Danish dream pop purveyors unboxed the LP’s lead single, “Carry Me to Safety”, in January; now, they’re back with “Twist Quest”, a glimmering follow-up enriched with bits of saxophone.

Singer Jonas Bjerre offered up some context on the track, which came together “during a long jam session, like we hadn’t done in a long time.” “It’s a joyful song, with dark lyrics,” he said in a press statement, “I guess the song is about being confused, and unable to keep your mind still from all the stuff that floats around it. The expectations we put on ourselves. But also there’s a sense of celebration in it.”

Hear “Twist Quest” below via its corresponding music video, for which Bjerre served as creative director. The kaleidoscopic clip features lyrics for the song as well as bird-like creatures performing some kind of ritualistic dance.

Mew will tour behind Visuals beginning next month, including a pair of dates with Coldplay.

Mew 2017 Tour Dates:

05/07 – Bangkok, TH @ Voice Space

05/10 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ KL Live

05/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

05/19 – Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere

05/20 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

05/21 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity

05/22 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

05/23 – London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire

05/25 – Koln, DE @ Luxor

05/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust

05/27 – Neustrelitz, DE @ Immergut Festival

05/28 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Danish Theatre

06/14 – Joensuu, FI @ Ilosaarirock 2017

06/16 – Salacgriva, LV @ Positivus 2017

06/25 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi Stadium ^

06/26 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi Stadium ^

07/20-22 – Tisvilde, DK @ Musik I Lejet

09/20 – Nuuk, GL @ Akisuanerit Festival

^ = w/ Coldplay