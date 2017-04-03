During the last week of March, anti-Trump compilation Our First 100 Days gave us selections from The Mountain Goats, Jens Lekman, and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy. The new month promises to be full of similarly solid offerings, as evidenced by today’s contribution from Protomartyr.

(Read: The Altered States of Protomartyr)

Titled “Sweeney Ashtray”, the rugged and cutting post-punk number marks the Michigan outfit’s first release since 2015’s stellar The Agent Intellect. According to Protomartyr, the track’s actually been one they’ve been holding onto for some time. “An old song for some worthy causes,” the band wrote on Facebook.

Stream it down below.