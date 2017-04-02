Photo by Cat Miller

Following Thursday night’s tour kickoff in Miami, Radiohead made their way to Atlanta for a concert at the Philips Arena on Saturday. Once again, the band reached into their vast discography and dusted off a song they hadn’t played in quite a while: In Rainbows’ “House of Cards”. They also delivered a rare performance of “Subterranean Homesick Alien”. Watch fan-shot footage below.

The 25-song, three-encore setlist also featured performances of “Separator”, “The Gloaming”, “Everything in Its Right Place”, and “Karma Police”. See the full setlist below:

Setlist:

Daydreaming

Desert Island Disk

Ful Stop

Airbag

My Iron Lung

Separator

All I Need

Pyramid Song

Street Spirit (Fade Out)

Bloom

I Might Be Wrong

Myxomatosis

Idioteque

The Gloaming

Subterranean Homesick Alien

The Numbers

House of Cards (First time live since 2012)

Encore:

No Surprises

Burn the Witch

Paranoid Android

Present Tense

Everything in Its Right Place

Encore 2:

You and Whose Army?

Bodysnatchers

Encore 3:

Karma Police