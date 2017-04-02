Photo by Cat Miller
Following Thursday night’s tour kickoff in Miami, Radiohead made their way to Atlanta for a concert at the Philips Arena on Saturday. Once again, the band reached into their vast discography and dusted off a song they hadn’t played in quite a while: In Rainbows’ “House of Cards”. They also delivered a rare performance of “Subterranean Homesick Alien”. Watch fan-shot footage below.
The 25-song, three-encore setlist also featured performances of “Separator”, “The Gloaming”, “Everything in Its Right Place”, and “Karma Police”. See the full setlist below:
Setlist:
Daydreaming
Desert Island Disk
Ful Stop
Airbag
My Iron Lung
Separator
All I Need
Pyramid Song
Street Spirit (Fade Out)
Bloom
I Might Be Wrong
Myxomatosis
Idioteque
The Gloaming
Subterranean Homesick Alien
The Numbers
House of Cards (First time live since 2012)
Encore:
No Surprises
Burn the Witch
Paranoid Android
Present Tense
Everything in Its Right Place
Encore 2:
You and Whose Army?
Bodysnatchers
Encore 3:
Karma Police