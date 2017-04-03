The Strokes played the biggest show of their career to 90,000 fans at Lollapalooza Argentina

Photo by Lior Philips
The Strokes may have been born and bred in New York City, but the band received no bigger welcome than when they played in San Isidro, Argentina over the weekend. According to bassist Nikolai Fraiture, 90,000 people attended The Strokes’ headlining set at Lollapalooza Argentina, marking the biggest show of their career. The band responded by performing a 19-song set that included three (!) encores. The second and third encores appeared to be completely unplanned, with the band playing “You Only Live Once” and “Take It Or Leave It” played at the request of the audience.
Watch high-res footage of the performance below:
Setlist:
The Modern Age
Soma
Drag Queen
Someday
12:51
Reptilia
Is This It
Threat of Joy
Automatic Stop
Trying Your Luck
New York City Cops
Electricityscape
Barely Legal
Last Nite
Encore:
Heart in a Cage
80s Comedown Machine
Hard to Explain
Encore 2:
You Only Live Once (Crowd request)
Encore 3:
Take It or Leave It(Crowd request)