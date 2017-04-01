Menu
There’s at least one funny April Fools’ Day joke and it involves Tool and Sammy Hagar

At least for one day, Tool have themselves a new frontman

on April 01, 2017, 7:55pm
For the most part, April Fools’ Day is insufferable and unfunny. There are a few exceptions, however. In the works for nearly a decade, Tool’s new album has gone from a heavily anticipated release to a full-blown meme for delayed ejaculation. Even the band itself is poking fun at the absurdity of the situation, today announcing that frontman Maynard James Keenan “has enlisted the help of Sammy Hagar to temporarily replace him as the vocalist for the slow moving internationally recognized rock monster truck, Tool.”

The statement goes on to quote Keenan in saying, “There seems to be this invisible speed limit we’ve been holding ourselves to. I believe Sammy can help us get all pistons firing and break some sound barrier. Sammy is the only vocalist I’m aware of that was able to take an already established Van Halen an even greater distance. Hopefully this shift will help speed things along.”

Hagar currently fronts Chickenfoot, which shockingly is not an April Fools’ joke.

