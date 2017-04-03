Universal Pictures has shared a new trailer for their forthcoming reboot of The Mummy, and one thing is clear: This ain’t Brendan Fraser’s The Mummy. The film serves as the launching pad for the Universal Monsters Cinematic Universe and if this is the tone we can expect from future installments, things are going to be big on the blockbuster action.

The Mummy stars Tom Cruise as Nick Morton, a man who awakens the ancient evil Ahmanet (Sofia Boutella) and becomes the conduit for her return to power. As Jake Johnson’s Sargent Vail puts it, “You can’t run. You can’t escape. She’s got plans for you.” As Morton tries to figure out how to stop the Mummy, he’ll seek the aid of Annabelle Wallis’ Jenny Halsey and Russell Crowe’s Dr. Jekyll — yes, that Dr. Jekyll. The new preview focuses on the chase between Ahmanet and Morton, and the explosive set pieces that happen in its wake. The Rolling Stones’ “Paint It Black” serves as the soundtrack. Check it out above.

Directed by Alex Kurtzman, known for writing and producing Star Trek and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, from a script by Christopher McQuarrie (Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Edge of Tomorrow) and Jon Spaihts (Doctor Strange, Prometheus), The Mummy rises on June 9th. Johnny Depp’s The Invisible Man looks to be the next film in the UMCU, with filming set to begin soon. Javier Bardem will play Frankenstein, though it’s unknown if he will debut in a solo movie, the in-the-works Bride of Frankenstein, or a separate film.