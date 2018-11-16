Menu

The Beatles - The White Album

10 Great Cover Songs of The Beatles’ White Album

The Fab Four’s least cohesive record showcases amazing songs that have inspired generations of musicians.

Saba IDK Beautiful Smile

Saba calls on IDK for new track “Beautiful Smile”: Stream

Two rising names in hip-hop join forces.
Watch MF DOOM's "One Beer" music video

Fourteen years later, MF DOOM shares animated “One Beer” music video: Watch

To celebrate the anniversary of his Mm.. Food album, which dropped November 2004.
Rock Werchter 2019

Rock Werchter 2019

Jun 27 - Jun 30 2019
Werchter, Belgium (Festivalpark)
0 new acts added

Meek Mill New Album

Meek Mill is dropping a new album later this month [Updated]

Championships will serve as the rapper’s first post-prison full-length release.
Janelle Monae Photo courtesy KLRU-TV:Austin City Limits. Photo by Scott Newton the way you make me feel

Janelle Monáe performs “Make Me Feel” in exclusive Austin City Limits clip: Watch

A preview of her full ACL TV appearance, set to air this Saturday.
The Chainsmokers Beach House inspiration new song

The Chainsmokers’ new single was inspired by … Beach House

The EDM duo’s latest track is named after the Baltimore dream pop outfit.
Stream Dido Hurricanes new song

Song of the Week: Dido Finds the Eye of the Storm in “Hurricanes”

Dido roots herself in 2018 with a seamlessly effective, quiet storm of a new single.

Daughters unveil dates for 2019 North American tour

The trek kicks off February 16th in Philadelphia and runs through a March 13th show in Brooklyn, New York.
Chris Cornell Jr. in video for When Bad Does Good

Chris Cornell’s son stars in video for posthumous single “When Bad Does Good”: Watch

The previously unreleased track is included on a new career-spanning retrospective box set.
Paul McCartney John Lennon-inspired "Dear Friend" reissue

Paul McCartney shares two unreleased versions of John Lennon-inspired track “Dear Friend”: Stream

Remastered and home demo versions are part of a new deluxe reissue of Wings’ Wild Life.
Kyle Meredith with James, Church, and Big Country

James, Big Country, and The Church Throw It Back to 1988

The three bands dive into what the year meant to them and its effect on their futures.
Gerard Way Getting Down the Germs, photo by David Brendan Hall

Gerard Way shares new solo single “Getting Down the Germs”: Stream

After several years away, My Chemical Romance’s frontman has released two new singles in the span of a month.