Black Eyed Peas detail The E.N.D.

Now that Barack Obama is safe in the White House, Will.i.Am now appears set to move his attention elsewhere. After months on the campaign trail, the California based hip-hopper will soon team up with his longtime bandmates, the Black Eyed Peas, for The E.N.D.

But before you go running off to the supermarket and stock up your fallout shelter, do bear mind, as we first reported in December, that rather than some revelation about the apocalypse, The E.N.D., or The Energy Never Dies as it is officially known, is actually the title of the band’s long-awaited new studio album. So much energy in fact the the 12-track effort, described as “a lot of dance stuff, real melodic, electronic, soulful,” and which will mark the band’s fifth full-length effort and first in over four years, that the release has been pushed back almost three months. Originally scheduled for release in March, The E.N.D. now carries a June 9th release date.

Fortuantly, the coming weeks will bring a few Black Eyed Peas related items, including the upcoming album’s first single, Boom Boom Pow”, due out sometime next week, as well as the announcement of a world tour. Currently, only one date is on the itinerary, a headlining appearance’s at Miami’s Ultra Music Festival, but that should change soon enough.

Black Eyed Peas 2009 Tour Dates:

03/27 – Miami, FL @ Ultra Music Festival