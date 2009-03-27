Art Brut is all about residencies

Either Art Brut really only likes a select few U.S. cities, or these tongue-in-cheek rockers aren’t fans of road trips – though the latter idea seems to be canceled out by the proceeding European tour. Whatever the case may be, when the English based outfit stops by America later this year in support of its forthcoming album, Art Brut vs. Satan (May 12th via Downtown Records), Art Brut will be playing six, count ’em six cities, over the course of 17 dates. In other words, three residences in the cities of New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, along with one-offs in Philadelphia, Seattle, and San Francisco.

Hey, at least you know have a pretty darn good excuse to visit your favorite metropolitan area. Tickets are currently available via Ticketmaster.com.

Art Brut 2009 Tour Dates:

04/05 – Exeter, UK @ The Phoenix

04/23 – Kingston, UK @ McCluskys

04/26 – Poole, UK @ Mr. Kyp’s

04/27 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 3

04/28 – Birmingahm, UK @ Academy 2

04/29 – Newcastle, UK @ Other Rooms

04/30 – York, UK @ Duchess

05/01 – Leeds, UK @ Cockpit

05/02 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

05/04 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

05/05 – Bristol, UK @ Thekia

05/06 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

05/07 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

05/08 – Brussels, BE @ Rotonde

05/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

05/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

05/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust

05/14 – Cologone, DE @ Luxor

05/15 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

05/16 – Leipzig, DE @ Volkspalast

05/17 – Stuttgart, DE @ Schoken

05/18 – Munich, DE @ Backstage

05/20 – Vienna, AU @ Flex

05/21 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia

05/22 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

05/23 – Berne, CH @ Dampfzentrale

05/25 – Paris, FR @ Nouveau Casin

05/29 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/01 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

06/02 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

06/03 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

06/04 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

06/05 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

06/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas

06/08 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

06/10 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

06/11 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

06/12 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

06/13 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

06/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

06/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Spaceland

06/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Spaceland

06/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Spaceland

06/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo