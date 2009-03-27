Art Brut is all about residencies

Either Art Brut really only likes a select few U.S. cities, or these tongue-in-cheek rockers aren’t fans of road trips – though the latter idea seems to be canceled out by the proceeding European tour. Whatever the case may be, when the English based outfit stops by America later this year in support of its forthcoming album, Art Brut vs. Satan (May 12th via Downtown Records), Art Brut will be playing six, count ’em six cities, over the course of 17 dates. In other words, three residences in the cities of New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, along with one-offs in Philadelphia, Seattle, and San Francisco.
Hey, at least you know have a pretty darn good excuse to visit your favorite metropolitan area. Tickets are currently available via Ticketmaster.com.
Art Brut 2009 Tour Dates:
04/05 – Exeter, UK @ The Phoenix
04/23 – Kingston, UK @ McCluskys
04/26 – Poole, UK @ Mr. Kyp’s
04/27 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 3
04/28 – Birmingahm, UK @ Academy 2
04/29 – Newcastle, UK @ Other Rooms
04/30 – York, UK @ Duchess
05/01 – Leeds, UK @ Cockpit
05/02 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
05/04 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
05/05 – Bristol, UK @ Thekia
05/06 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
05/07 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
05/08 – Brussels, BE @ Rotonde
05/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
05/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
05/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust
05/14 – Cologone, DE @ Luxor
05/15 – Berlin, DE @ Lido
05/16 – Leipzig, DE @ Volkspalast
05/17 – Stuttgart, DE @ Schoken
05/18 – Munich, DE @ Backstage
05/20 – Vienna, AU @ Flex
05/21 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia
05/22 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
05/23 – Berne, CH @ Dampfzentrale
05/25 – Paris, FR @ Nouveau Casin
05/29 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/01 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge
06/02 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge
06/03 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge
06/04 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge
06/05 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge
06/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas
06/08 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern
06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern
06/10 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern
06/11 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern
06/12 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern
06/13 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
06/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
06/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Spaceland
06/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Spaceland
06/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Spaceland
06/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo