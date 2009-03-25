Well, looks who’s back…

It might be a little later than expected, but The Shins are finally ready to return to the weird, crazy, and wonderful life that of bandhood. After taking some time off to have a kid and star in a movie, the Portland outfit will head back on the road for a month-long North American tour that will see the quintet scale both coasts – unfortunately, that mean’s no mid-west dates, at least yet.

Also unfortunate is the fact that the dates weren’t accompanied by details of that new studio album we’ve been waiting to hear about for a quite a while. If you remember, back in June, The Shins revealed plans that they would be self-releasing the followup to 2007’s Wincing the Night Away. So, um, where is it?

Then again, maybe we shouldn’t be complaining. I mean, we do have tour dates to bask in! Plus, as they say, patience is a virtue.

The Shins 2009 Tour Dates:

05/02 – Bellingham, WA @ Western Washington University

05/04 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

05/05 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

05/06 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

05/07 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

05/09 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

05/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

05/11 – San Diego, CA @ Soma

05/13 – Richmond, VA @ The National

05/14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

05/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live

05/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

05/17 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

05/18 – New York, NY @ Terminal Five