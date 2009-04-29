Alice in Chains plans first new album in…forever

With a new lead singer (William DuVall) and record contract (Virgin/EMI) in hand, the legendary Seattle rockers better known as Alice in Chains are finally gearing up for the followup to 1995 self-titled effort.

According to a blog posting on the band’s official website – yes, Alice in Chains has a website!, the yet-to-be-titled LP is the result of “12 to 16 hour days in the studio,” which was “broken up by multiple costumes & hair styles, hours and hours of dice games, any sort of dialogue delivered in a heavily accentuated southern drawl, and a slew of special guests dropping by the studio.”

The product that came about when the dice games and southern accents were put on hold?

“Most of all I can tell you that some amazing songs were written and recorded. From the heaviest riff-dripping gut puncher to the most sadly beautiful song I think this band has ever recorded, I honestly believe that this album will return Alice In Chains to the top of the hard rock heap.”

Ah, the cockiness that is being a rock star…

Specific details are still forthcoming, but as the post goes onto note, “So clear a slot in your CD shelf and schedule maternity leave from work in September,” the album will likely hit stores in the fall. Then again, considering Alice in Chains still believe there is such a thing as a “CD shelf,” who knows what’s going on…

Alice in Chains 2009 Tour Dates:

05/12 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range

08/01 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park

08/02 – Hertfordshire, UK @ Sonisphere Festival