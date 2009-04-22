Ottawa Bluesfest pieces together ’09 lineup

Ottawa Bluesfest is basically Canada’s version of Summerfest: a 10 day music festival featuring an eclectic lineup of rock, alternative, country, and of course, blues. In other words, it’s something for everybody, and well, if one can’t find something one likes, one probably isn’t trying too hard.

After all, just take a look at their recently unveiled 2009 lineup. Jeff Beck, KISS, The Rolling Stones’ Mick Taylor, Stone Temple Pilots, and Jackson Browne head the list of over two hundred acts scheduled to descend on Ottawa’s LeBreton Flats Park from July 9-19…

Ludacris, Joe Cocker, the Brian Setzer Orchestra, Cake, Our Lady Peace, Styx, K.D. Lang, Ben Harper and Relentless7, Matisyahu, Los Lonely Boys, Drive-By Truckers, Blue Rodeo, Iron & Wine, The National, Les Claypool, The Yardbirds, Steve Earle, Neko Case, Estelle, and Deer Tick are among the other names of note signed on for this year’s band.

The complete lineup can be found on ottawabluesfest.ca.

Tickets for this year’s festival will go on sale beginning Saturday, April 25th via Capitaltickets.ca. Day passes start at $35. Full passports start at $225 for 12 transferable tickets, one for each day of the festival.