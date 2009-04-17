The Field & Juan MacLean to explore past, present, and future…

Talk about covering all the bases. Beginning in late May, Swedish musician Axel Willner – known to both you and me as The Field – will be teaming up with electro counterpart Juan MacLean for what will probably be the closest thing the music world will ever see to an examination on the idea of time. That’s because, when the two musicians head out for their month-long North American tour, one (The Field) will be telling of Yesterday & Today, while the other (MacLean) will be conveying about how The Future Will Come. See what I’m getting at? – if you don’t, those are the names of the two musicians’ newest efforts, and I’m simply attempting to come up with a clever way to introduce this tour.

To accomplish this feat, both gentlemen will be joined by rather stellar supporting casts. Willner will offer up a new live arrangement featuring percussionist Dan Enqvist and multi-instrumentalist Andreas SÃ¶derstrom, while MacLean will be joining by his usual back outfit, The Juan MacLean, which currently includes members of LCD Soundsystem, !!!, and Holy Ghost.

As Marty McFly once said, “Wow, this is heavy.”

The Field/Juan MacLean 2009 Tour Dates:

05/21 – Boston, MA @ Middle East

05/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Making Time

05/23 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

05/25 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

05/27 – Miami, FL @ Liv

05/29 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

05/30 – Houston, TX @ Numbers

05/31 – Lubbock, TX @ Cactus Courtyard

06/03 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

06/04 – Pomona, CA @ Glass House

06/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Avalon

06/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Mezzanine

06/07 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

06/08 – Seattle, WA @ Nectar

06/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Richard on Richards

06/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

06/12 – Denver, CO @ Beta

06/13 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up

06/16 – Chicago, IL @ Double Door

06/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

06/18 – Toronto, ON @ Tattoo

06/19 – Montreal, QC @ Les Saints