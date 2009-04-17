The Field & Juan MacLean to explore past, present, and future…

Talk about covering all the bases. Beginning in late May, Swedish musician Axel Willner – known to both you and me as The Field – will be teaming up with electro counterpart Juan MacLean for what will probably be the closest thing the music world will ever see to an examination on the idea of time. That’s because, when the two musicians head out for their month-long North American tour, one (The Field) will be telling of Yesterday & Today, while the other (MacLean) will be conveying about how The Future Will Come. See what I’m getting at? – if you don’t, those are the names of the two musicians’ newest efforts, and I’m simply attempting to come up with a clever way to introduce this tour.
To accomplish this feat, both gentlemen will be joined by rather stellar supporting casts. Willner will offer up a new live arrangement featuring percussionist Dan Enqvist and multi-instrumentalist Andreas SÃ¶derstrom, while MacLean will be joining by his usual back outfit, The Juan MacLean, which currently includes members of LCD Soundsystem, !!!, and Holy Ghost.
As Marty McFly once said, “Wow, this is heavy.”
The Field/Juan MacLean 2009 Tour Dates:
05/21 – Boston, MA @ Middle East
05/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Making Time
05/23 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
05/25 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
05/27 – Miami, FL @ Liv
05/29 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
05/30 – Houston, TX @ Numbers
05/31 – Lubbock, TX @ Cactus Courtyard
06/03 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
06/04 – Pomona, CA @ Glass House
06/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Avalon
06/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Mezzanine
06/07 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
06/08 – Seattle, WA @ Nectar
06/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Richard on Richards
06/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
06/12 – Denver, CO @ Beta
06/13 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up
06/16 – Chicago, IL @ Double Door
06/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
06/18 – Toronto, ON @ Tattoo
06/19 – Montreal, QC @ Les Saints