Waxploitation taps stellar lineup for Causes 2

Waxploitation, aka the Los Angeles based artist management company that represents such acts Gnarls Barkley, Danger Mouse, and Black Moth Super Rainbow, has announced plans for what will be another epic good deed – music style. Like its predecessor, Causes 2 will seek to benefit the ongoing conflict in Sudan’s northwest region of Darfur by offering a compilation album packed with rare and exclusive songs from names like Diplo, Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings, Matthew Dear, Mum, and Neon Neon.

Per Waxploitation founder Jeff Antebi:

“It’s easy for fatigue to set in when a crisis goes on for a number of years, but no one has given up hope that things can change for the better in Darfur. There are untold numbers of people committed to changing the outcome. It takes humanitarian assistance, tenacity and political will.”

Consequently, 100% of the compilation’s profits will go toward the relief effort, specifically: Médecins Sans FrontiÃ¨res (Doctors Without Borders), Human Rights Watch, and Oxfam America. Of course, one has to actually purchase this record in order to help the relief effort that concerns all of these artists, as well as the record company behind it, so perhaps it’d be privy of you to head on over to your record store on May 5th and pick yourself up a copy of Causes 2.

Still need convincing? Stream the album right this very second via musicallies.com.

Causes 2 Tracklist:

01. Black Moth Super Rainbow – Happy Melted City

02. The Decemberists – After the Bombs (Live Version)

03. Devendra Banhart – White Reggae Troll

04. Diplo – Wassup Wassup (Exclusive Samim Remix)

05. Federico Aubele – Luna y Sol

06. Gnarls Barkley – Mystery Man

07. LCD Soundsystem – Starry Eyes Original (Causes Exclusive)

08. Matthew Dear – When She Don’t Need Me (Causes Exclusive)

09. Mum – Asleep In a Hiding Place

10. My Morning Jacket – Highly Suspicious (Exclusive Vhs or Beta DJ Remix)

11. Neon Neon – I Lust U feat. Cate le Bon (DJ Eli Escobar remix)

12. Richard Swift – Wastin’ M’time

13. RJD2 – Wherever

14. Sharon Jones & Dap-Kings – It Hurts to be Alone

15. Tim & Eric – Petite Feet (Exclusive Devlin & Ghostdad Remix feat. Sylvia Gordon)