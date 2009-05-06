Deer Tick announces summer of Flag Days

Deer Tick, the brainchild of Providence, Rhode Island’s John McCauley turned full-on band, has been kicking up some dust in the past few years. With the band’s stunning 2007 debut, War Elephant, reissued in 2008, the 21-year-old has been spreading his Dylanesque howl across the country since he was a teenager. June 23 will see the release of War Elephant‘s follow-up, Born on Flag Day, via Partisan Records. While a 19-year-old McCauley recorded War Elephant on his own, playing every instrument found on the album, Born on Flag Day showcases the sound of a newly assembled full band.

As both a headliner and/or an opening act for the much esteemed Jenny Lewis, an accompanying tour will span much of the country throughout the summer.

Deer Tick 2009 Tour Dates:

05/30 – Baltimore, MD @ Talking Head

06/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Trocadero %

06/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg %

06/10 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues %

06/11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club %

06/12 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle %

06/13 – Memphis, TN @ Hi-Tone

06/14 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant %

06/15 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada %

06/16 – Iowa City, IA @ The Mill

06/17 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown %

06/18 – Lincoln, NE @ Box Awesome

06/20 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

06/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Media Club

06/24 – Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo *

06/25 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

06/26 – Portland, OR @ Mission Theatre

06/27 – Napa, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery

06/30 – Sacramento, CA @ Marilyn’s on K *

07/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent *

07/02 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Crepe Place *

07/03 – Visalia, CA @ The Cellar Door *

07/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Spaceland *

07/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Beauty Bar *

07/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Modified Arts *

07/08 – Lubbock, TX @ Bash Riprocks *

07/09 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk *

07/10 – Denton, TX @ Hailey’s *

07/11 – Little Rock, AR @ Sticky Fingerz *

07/12 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement *

07/13 – Lexington, KY @ Al’s Bar *

07/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Locals Only *

07/15 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *

07/16 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern *

07/17 – Toronto, ONT @ Horseshoe Tavern *

07/18 – Ottawa, ON @ Cisco Ottawa Bluesfest

07/19 – Ottawa, ON @ Cisco Ottawa Bluesfest

07/20 – Montreal, QC @ Divan Orange *

07/21 – Portland, ME @ Space Gallery *

07/22 – Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse *

07/23 – Wallingford, CT @ Wallingford American Legion *

07/24 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

10/02 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/03 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/04 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/10 – Joshua Tree, CA @ Joshua Tree Roots Music Festival

10/11 – Joshua Tree, CA @ Joshua Tree Roots Music Festival

% = w/ Jenny Lewis

* = w/ Dawes