Lucinda Williams maps out more Little Honey fun

Last October, Lucinda Williams proved that, well, she still kicks some serious ass, with the release of tenth studio album, Little Honey. This summer, the folkster will look to support this ass-kicking album with an ass-kicking road trip. Beginning May 28th, Williams will embark on a month-long U.S. tour centered around an appearance at this year’s Bonnaroo Music Festival. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.com.

Lucinda Williams 2009 Tour Dates:

05/28 – Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues

05/29 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

05/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center

06/01 – Santa Fe, NM @ Paolo Soleri Amphitheatre

06/03 – Denver, CO @ Denver Botanic Gardens

06/04 – Boulder, CO @ Chautauqua Auditorium

06/06 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Whiskey Roadhouse

06/07 – Oneida, WI @ Oneida Bingo & Casino

06/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

06/10 – Covington, KY @ Madison Theatre

06/12 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/14 – Louisville, KY @ Brown Theater

06/15 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note

06/17 – Kansas City, KS @ Harrah’s Casino

06/18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

08/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre