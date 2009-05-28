Lucinda Williams maps out more Little Honey fun

Last October, Lucinda Williams proved that, well, she still kicks some serious ass, with the release of tenth studio album, Little Honey. This summer, the folkster will look to support this ass-kicking album with an ass-kicking road trip. Beginning May 28th, Williams will embark on a month-long U.S. tour centered around an appearance at this year’s Bonnaroo Music Festival. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.com.
Lucinda Williams 2009 Tour Dates:
05/28 – Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues
05/29 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
05/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center
06/01 – Santa Fe, NM @ Paolo Soleri Amphitheatre
06/03 – Denver, CO @ Denver Botanic Gardens
06/04 – Boulder, CO @ Chautauqua Auditorium
06/06 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Whiskey Roadhouse
06/07 – Oneida, WI @ Oneida Bingo & Casino
06/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
06/10 – Covington, KY @ Madison Theatre
06/12 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
06/14 – Louisville, KY @ Brown Theater
06/15 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note
06/17 – Kansas City, KS @ Harrah’s Casino
06/18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
08/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre