New York Dolls sez North American tour

As previously reported, glam rock and punk rock pioneers New York Dolls’ new album, Cause I Sez So, hits music stores on May 5, which aside from 11 brand new tracks produced by Todd Rundgren, also means a slew of new tour dates.

Yes, after tackling South By Southwest last month, the lone surviving members, David Johansen on vocals and Sylvain Sylvain on guitar are joined by Steve Conte on guitar, Brian Delaney on drums and Sami Yaffa on bass, will hit America between May and June.

But before all of the above can go down, the Dolls must take to John Varvatos on Bowery, aka the store that now fills the spot where CBGB used to be, for a private show on May 5. Punk rock!

New York Dolls 2009 Tour Dates:

05/01 – Red Banks, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre (David Johansen solo)

05/05 – New York, NY @ John Varvatos

05/14 – London, UK @ 100 Club

05/20 – Solana Beach, CA @ Wed Belly Up Tavern

05/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Henry Fonda Theatre

05/22 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

05/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Grand Ballroom at The Regency Center

05/26 – Portland, OR @ Berbati’s Pan

05/27 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

05/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Richard’s on Richards

05/31 – Denver, CO @ Sun Bluebird Theater

06/02 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom *

06/03 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues *

06/04 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues *

06/05 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Alternative Lounge *

06/07 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues *

06/09 – St Petersburg, FL @ State Theatre *

06/10 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues *

06/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage *

* = w/ Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears