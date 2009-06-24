The Pogues prep fall U.S. tour

Still alive and kicking, The Pogues have announced plans for another trip to the U.S., this time for a 12-date west coast trek beginning in mid-October. Perhaps an appearance at this year’s Voodoo Experience is also included? Tickets for all announced dates are on sale right this second via the band’s ticketing website. Shane MacGowan included.

The Pogues 2009 Tour Dates:

07/17 – London, UK @ Madstock

08/22 – Devon, UK @ Beautiful Days Festival

10/10 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/11 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

10/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

10/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Center

10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Club Nokia

10/19 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

10/21 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

10/23 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre

10/28 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

10/29 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/30 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues