The Pogues prep fall U.S. tour

Still alive and kicking, The Pogues have announced plans for another trip to the U.S., this time for a 12-date west coast trek beginning in mid-October. Perhaps an appearance at this year’s Voodoo Experience is also included? Tickets for all announced dates are on sale right this second via the band’s ticketing website. Shane MacGowan included.
The Pogues 2009 Tour Dates:
07/17 – London, UK @ Madstock
08/22 – Devon, UK @ Beautiful Days Festival
10/10 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
10/11 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
10/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre
10/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Center
10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Club Nokia
10/19 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
10/21 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
10/23 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
10/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre
10/28 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
10/29 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/30 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues