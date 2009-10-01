Stream: Austin City Limits 2009

Sit back, relax, and turn up those speakers.

It’s hard to fathom that we’re just hours away from the 2009 edition of Austin City Limits. But come tomorrow, the eight incarnation of the Austin, TX based music festival will indeed kick off. And, like every other major music event nowadays, you don’t need to be in attendance (though it would be nice), to check out the action.

As Live Music Blog points out, both Hulu and iClips will be streaming webcasts of ACL ’09. Neither website has shared a schedule, but Hulu promises Dave Matthews Band, The Dead Weather, Ben Harper & Relentless7, Bon Iver, and Andrew Bird as a few of the 20 acts it will be streaming, and it’s probably safe to say iClips’ offerings will be similar.

