Update: Liars confirm new album

<i>Sisterworld</i> due out in early 2010.

Liars have confirmed the news that was first hinted at earlier this week: 2010 will see the release of a brand new album from the New York based trio. Sisterworld will indeed be the effort’s name, which of course will serve as the followup to the band’s 2007 self-titled affair, and early 2010 is when you can expect to hear it.

According to an issued press release, the album was written and recorded in Los Angeles (the first Liars album to be recorded entirely in the USA since 2004’s They Were Wrong, So We Drowned) with the help of Tom Biller (Kanye West, Beck, Where The Wild Things Are). As for the content itself, apparently, the trio took inspiration from “fringe characters lured to LA and the resulting subcultures and alternate spaces that they generate.”

“We’re interested in the alternate spaces people create in order to maintain identity in a city like LA. Environments where outcasts and loners celebrate a skewered relationship to society,” explains the band.

Sounds like the perfect album to support with an appearance at Coachella…