Watch: Muse returns to Sydney “Back in Black”

There’s a lot to Muse that we don’t know about. One thing’s for sure now, they enjoy some good ol’ rock ‘n’ roll. You might not know it, especially since the band’s music is so subdued with effects and falsettos, but at its core, they’re really just a ballsy rock band, always amped to “rock out with their cock out.” While no genitals were exposed, the UK trio returned to Sydney, Australia this past weekend for the Big Day Out Festival, and with them, they brought one hell of a cover.
Paying tribute to the country’s native rock ‘n’ roll auteurs, Muse rolled out a ballsy cover of AC/DC’s “Back in Black”. They weren’t alone, either. Matt Bellamy can sing, sure, but when it comes to hitting AC/DC-like vocals, only few can succeed. Jim Breur comes to mind, but apparently he was busy (or too broke to fly over), so Jet’s own frontman, Nic Cester, had to make do. The result is a pretty fun time had by all, but really, were you expecting the Aussies to do anything else but rock out?
No. Definitely no.
Muse 2010 Tour Dates:
01/12 – Toko, JP @ Budokan
01/15 – Auckland, NZ @ Big Day Out
01/17 – Gold Coast, AU @ Big Day Out
01/22 – Syndey, AU @ Big Day Out
01/26 – Melbourne, AU @ Big Day Out
01/31 – Perth, AU @ Big Day Out
02/03 – Singapore @ Singapore Indoor Stadium
02/06 – Lantau, HK @ Asia World Expo
02/27 – Atlanta, GA @ The Arena at Gwinnett Center *
03/01 – Fairfax, VA @ Patriot Center *
03/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wachovia Center *
03/03 – Baltimore, MD @ 1st Mariner Avenue *
03/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
03/06 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
03/08 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Center *
03/10 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell *
03/12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *
03/13 – Auburn Hills, MI @ The Palace *
03/15 – Nashville, TN @ Sommet Center *
03/17 – Forth Worth, TX @ Forth Worth Convention Center *
03/18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
03/29 – Edmonton, AB @ Rexall Place *
03/30 – Calgary, AB @ Pengrowth Saddledome *
04/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum *
04/02 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena *
04/03 – Portland, OR @ Rose Garden Center *
04/05 – Salt Lake CIty, UT @ The E Center *
04/06 – Denver, CO @ Odeum
04/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ US Airways Center *
04/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Arena *
04/17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
05/27 – Lisbon, PT @ Rock In Rio
06/05 – Nurburg, DE @ Rock Am Ring
06/06 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock Im Park
06/08 – Milan, IT @ San Siro
06/11 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France
06/12 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France
06/19 – Nijmegen, NL @ Goffertpark
06/24-27 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
07/01 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/03 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
09/04 – Manchester, UK @ Lancashire County Cricket Ground
09/10 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
09/11 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
* = w/ Silversun Pickups