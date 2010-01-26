Watch: Muse returns to Sydney “Back in Black”

Only in Australia...

There’s a lot to Muse that we don’t know about. One thing’s for sure now, they enjoy some good ol’ rock ‘n’ roll. You might not know it, especially since the band’s music is so subdued with effects and falsettos, but at its core, they’re really just a ballsy rock band, always amped to “rock out with their cock out.” While no genitals were exposed, the UK trio returned to Sydney, Australia this past weekend for the Big Day Out Festival, and with them, they brought one hell of a cover.

Paying tribute to the country’s native rock ‘n’ roll auteurs, Muse rolled out a ballsy cover of AC/DC’s “Back in Black”. They weren’t alone, either. Matt Bellamy can sing, sure, but when it comes to hitting AC/DC-like vocals, only few can succeed. Jim Breur comes to mind, but apparently he was busy (or too broke to fly over), so Jet’s own frontman, Nic Cester, had to make do. The result is a pretty fun time had by all, but really, were you expecting the Aussies to do anything else but rock out?

No. Definitely no.

Muse 2010 Tour Dates:

01/12 – Toko, JP @ Budokan

01/15 – Auckland, NZ @ Big Day Out

01/17 – Gold Coast, AU @ Big Day Out

01/22 – Syndey, AU @ Big Day Out

01/26 – Melbourne, AU @ Big Day Out

01/31 – Perth, AU @ Big Day Out

02/03 – Singapore @ Singapore Indoor Stadium

02/06 – Lantau, HK @ Asia World Expo

02/27 – Atlanta, GA @ The Arena at Gwinnett Center *

03/01 – Fairfax, VA @ Patriot Center *

03/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wachovia Center *

03/03 – Baltimore, MD @ 1st Mariner Avenue *

03/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

03/06 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

03/08 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Center *

03/10 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell *

03/12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

03/13 – Auburn Hills, MI @ The Palace *

03/15 – Nashville, TN @ Sommet Center *

03/17 – Forth Worth, TX @ Forth Worth Convention Center *

03/18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

03/29 – Edmonton, AB @ Rexall Place *

03/30 – Calgary, AB @ Pengrowth Saddledome *

04/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum *

04/02 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena *

04/03 – Portland, OR @ Rose Garden Center *

04/05 – Salt Lake CIty, UT @ The E Center *

04/06 – Denver, CO @ Odeum

04/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ US Airways Center *

04/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Arena *

04/17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

05/27 – Lisbon, PT @ Rock In Rio

06/05 – Nurburg, DE @ Rock Am Ring

06/06 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock Im Park

06/08 – Milan, IT @ San Siro

06/11 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France

06/12 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France

06/19 – Nijmegen, NL @ Goffertpark

06/24-27 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

07/01 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/03 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

09/04 – Manchester, UK @ Lancashire County Cricket Ground

09/10 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

09/11 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

* = w/ Silversun Pickups