Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers announce new album, U.S. tour

Teaming up with Crosby, Stills & Nash, My Morning Jacket, and Joe Cocker in support of <i>Mojo</i>!

There’s no other way to put: Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers have returned with a bang! Or should I say, they’ve found their Mojo. This Spring, the legendary outfit will release its first studio album in eight years on Reprise Records. Yes, it’s titled Mojo and yes, it’s billed as a “fiery statement from a band that is making some of their most exciting music over three decades into their career.”

But wait, you haven’t read anything yet! In support of the release, Petty and co. have announced plans for a massive North American summer tour. Set to begin on May 6th in Raleigh, NC, the trek spans four months, includes dates in both the U.S. and Canada, and will see the band team up with — ready!?!? — the legendary Joe Cocker, Drive-By Truckers, ZZ Top, Crosby, Stills & Nash, and My Morning Jacket. What’s more, the band will also appearance as a headliner as this year’s Summerfest in Milwaukee, WI on June 25th.

Tickets go on sale beginning Monday, March 8th via Livenation.com. As an added bonus, all 2010 tour tickets purchased online will include an MP3 download of every track on Mojo. Basically, once fans purchase tickets online they will receive an email with codes entitling them to download two tracks from the album (“First Flash Of Freedom” and “Good Enough”.) Then, on the release date, currently slated for this spring, ticket buyers will be sent a download of the entire album. Also included with every online ticket purchase, to be delivered at the end of the 2010 tour, will be a selection of live tracks recorded during the tour.

For an additional preview, the aforementioned “Good Enough” is now streaming on tompetty.com.

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers 2010 Tour Dates:

05/06 – Raleigh, NC @ Time Warner Cable Pavilion *

05/07 – Charlotte, NC @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre *

05/09 – Tampa, FL @ St. Pete Times Forum *

05/15 – Dallas, TX @ Superpages.com Center *

05/16 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

05/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ US Airways Arena *

05/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *

06/02 – San Diego, CA @ Cricket Wireless Pavilion *

06/03 – Irvine, CA @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre *

06/05 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Pavilion *

06/08 – Vancouver, BC @ GM Place *

06/11 – Seattle, WA @ The Gorge *

06/12 – Seattle, WA @ The Gorge *

06/15 – Calgary, AB @ Pengrowth Saddledome *

06/16 – Edmonton, AB @ Rexall Place *

06/19 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Center *

06/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center #

06/23 – Omaha, NE @ Qwest Center #

06/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest %

07/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre #

07/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center #

07/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center #

07/17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center #

07/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center #

07/22 – Detroit, MI @ Palace of Auburn Hills #

07/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ First Niagra Pavilion #

07/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wachovia Center

08/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena ^

08/12 – Nashville, TN @ Sommet Center ^

08/14 – Darien Lake, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center ^

08/15 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ^

08/17 – Hartford, CT @ Comcast Theater ^

08/19 – Boston, MA @ Comcast Center $

08/21 – Boston, MA @ Comcast Center $

08/24 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ IZOD Center $

08/25 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Center ^

08/27 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center ^

* = w/ Joe Cocker

# = w/ Drive-By Truckers

% = w/ ZZ Top

^ = w/ Crosby, Stills & Nash

$ = w/ My Morning Jacket