ARMS release free EP

Brooklyn indie rock trio ARMS is giving out their new self-titled EP for free, right now, on the Internet. How cool is that?

ARMS was once the solo pseudonym of ex-Harlem Shakes guitarist Todd Goldstein, but, after releasing his debut album Kids Aflame last October, he recruited drummer Tlacael Esparza and bassist/vocalist Matty Fasano to help him out. ARMS is now playing a string of shows at South by Southwest and this EP should be a suitable preview for the event.

Goldstein had the following to say in a recent press release: “First thing you do this morning, listen to it. Then, share it with your friends. Then, listen to it later in the day, if you feel like it. Repeat.” Doesn’t seem to be asking a lot, but if you don’t feel like sharing the album you can listen to the full EP on MySpace and brag to your friends a year from now.

For some supplemental reading, check out this interview with The Village Voice. You can download the EP here, here, or here.