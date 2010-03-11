Pearl Jam maps out U.S. tour

There’s nothing like summer. There’s also nothing a Pearl Jam concert. When you combine the two, the results often prove to be most excellent. So even with drummer Matt Cameron gearing up for that Soundgarden reunion, the legendary outfit has managed to map out dates for a U.S. tour. And, continuing the trend of some other recent high-profile tours, Eddie Vedder’s crew will be bringing along some equally awesome openers to help out.

Beginning May 3rd, Pearl Jam will embark on what is currently a 12-date U.S. tour, which will include stops throughout much of the Midwest before the band travels along the east coast and ultimately wraps up with two nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Band of Horses will open all shows except the May 20th Madison Square Garden engagement, where The Black Keys will open. (Told you the openers were awesome).

The U.S. trek follows an appearance at this year’s New Orleans Jazz Fest on May 1st. The band also has a series of previously announced European dates and festival appearances scheduled for June and July. They’re also confirmed to perform on Saturday Night Live this upcoming Saturday.

The band’s Ten Club ticket pre-sales begin Monday, March 15th at 9 AM Pacific Time. A public on sale will then start on Friday, March 19th via Ticketmaster.com.

Pearl Jam 2010 Tour Dates:

05/01 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Fest

05/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center *

05/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center *

05/06 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena *

05/07 – Noblesville, IN @ Verizon Wireless Music Center *

05/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena *

05/10 – Buffalo, NY @ HBSC Arena *

05/13 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *

05/15 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center *

05/17 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

05/18 – TBD @ TBD *

05/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

05/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

06/22 – Dublin, IE @ 02 Arena

06/23 – Belfast, IE @ Odyssey Arena

06/25 – London, UK @ Hard Rock Calling

06/27 – Nijmegen, NL @ Goffertpark

06/30 – Berlin, DE @ Wuhlheide

07/01 – Gydnia, PL @ Heineken Open’er Festival

07/03 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival

07/04 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/06 – Venice, IT @ Heineken Jammin’ Festival

07/09 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/10 – Oeiras, Portugal @ Optimus Alive Festival

* = w/ Band of Horses

^ = w/ The Black Keys