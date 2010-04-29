Check Out: Eminem – “Not Afraid”

“Not Afraid”, the first track from Eminem‘s forthcoming LP Recovery, takes a decidedly different approach than what was heard on last year’s Relapse. The Detroit rapper is in a more serious, self-reflecting state, narrating his recovery from drug addiction. “And I just can’t keep living this way/ So starting today, I’m breaking out of this cage/ Imma standing up, I face my demons/I’m manning up, Imma hold my ground/I’ve had enough, now I’m so fed up,” he raps.

Surprisingly enough, this sobriety has Eminem already abandoning much of his recent past: “I promise to never go back on that promise, in fact/Let’s be honest, that last Relapse CD was “ehhhh”/Perhaps I ran them accents into the ground/Relax, I ain’t going back to that now.” What’s more, he concludes with a positive message, proclaiming, “We’ll walk this road together, through the storm/Whatever weather, cold or warm/Just let you know that, you’re not alone/Holla if you feel that you’ve been down the same road.” I guess he wasn’t kidding about avoiding a second Relapse.

You can stream the track over at 2dopeboyz.