Free Energy stuck on touring

We’ve heard a lot of mediocre crap this year so far. But what’s the saying? There’s always diamonds in the rough, right? Consider Free Energy one of ’em. Comparisons draw them to Thin Lizzy or even the likes of Pavement, but who gives a shit? They’re a rock ‘n’ roll band with an actual singer. They have stage presence. They want you to like them. There’s nothing pretentious about ’em and maybe that’s what makes it all so inviting. Keyword: carefree.

Well, in support of their debut, the James Murphy-produced Stuck On Nothing, the band will do what any band does these days to make a living: They’ll tour. With dates across the Midwest and snaking up and down the east coast, fans of the bubble gum shoe folk should jump for joy, blow up balloons, and sing “Hallelujah” (but not the Leonard Cohen version). It’s a pretty safe bet that you’ll enjoy Free Energy live as much as you have on record.

It doesn’t hurt that most of these dates are with Jukebox the Ghost, either. SCORE.

Free Energy 2010 Tour Dates:

04/21 – Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar

04/22 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick Café

04/23 – Chicago, IL @ Beauty Bar

04/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock

04/26 – Madison, WI @ Annex

04/27 – West Liberty, IA @ Secrest 1883 Octogonal Barn *

04/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom *

04/29 – Lake Geneva, WI @ Knotty Pines Farm *

04/30 – Monticiello, IL @ Kalyx Center *

05/01 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barn *

05/14 – Lewiston, ME @ Bates College

05/26 – Boston, MA @ The Middle East Downstairs +

05/27 – Hamden, CT @ Space +

05/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The First Unitarian Church +

05/29 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom +

06/01 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506 +

06/02 – Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor +

06/04 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jackrabbits +

06/05 -Tampa, FL @ Crowbar #

06/06 – St. Paul, MN @ The Grand Old Day Festival

06/08 – Birmingham, AL @ Bottletree +

06/09 – Nashville, TN @ The Exit In +

06/10 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird +

* = w/ Daytrotter Presents: Barnstormer III

+ = w/ Jukebox The Ghost

# = w/ Jukebox The Ghost solo dates