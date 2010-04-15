Mary J. Blige covers Led Zeppelin! Seriously!

Seems like we here at CoS were asleep on this one. Mary J. Blige, the queen of soulful R&B, is actually a fan of Led Zeppelin and their, ahem, “soft rock.”

“I am a Led Zeppelin fan,” Blige expalined in an interview with MusicRadar.com. “I’ve listened to their music since I was a child, and it’s always moved me, especially ‘Stairway To Heaven’. I loved soft rock as a child. I’m full of this stuff, naturally.”

In fact, she’s such a fan that her covers of “Stairway To Heaven” and “Whole Lotta Love”, which have spent the last month getting either heckled or applauded and are included in the UK release of her latest album, are finally available for the entire world to download via iTunes. Of all the things to fall through the cracks.

While “Whole Lotta Love” was handled by music executive Ron Fair and hotshot producer RedOne, the team behind “Stairway To Heaven” is downright impressive. Try Fair and Tal Herzberg on production, guitar work by Steve Vai and Orianthi, Mr. Randy Jackson on bass and Travis Barker keeping the rhythm. You say it’s no Zeppelin, but at least she tried to make up for what is an insurmountable deficit.

And if you’re looking for someone to blame, look toward U2 frontman Bono; he suggested Blige take a crack at Zeppelin. Probably thought she’d kill it after her 2005 rendition of the Irish band’s “One”.

Either way, enjoy both songs below.