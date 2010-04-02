Punk band Refused refuses to reunite, will reissue album instead

Swedish hardcore punk band Refused has finally answered the swirling rumors of its potential reunion with a definite no. It turns out that all the fuss was actually for a reissue of the group’s final album, The Shape of Punk to Come, released in 1998.

Earlier this week, rumors of the band’s reunion began after its official website was updated to read: “Refused, coming soon…” Adding fuel to the fire was a tweet from Radio 1 DJ Zane Lowe, who said, “This. Is. HUGE!!!!!, Refused have reformed.” The story quickly spread to numerous online publications, with Punknews.org reporting that the band would be playing some to-be-confirmed European summer festivals

But in a recent statement to the website Buddyhead.com, Refused frontman Dennis Lyxman all but squashed the story.

“No, we are not reforming. Me and David [SandstrÃ¶m] are going on tour next week with our new Hardcore band Ac4 – sleeping on kids floors and playing doordeals, that seems to be more in line with what we deserve,” Lyxman noted.

So, basically, the only new Refused to look forward to in the months ahead will be deluxe reissue of The Shape of Punk to Come, which is scheduled for release on June 8th through Epitaph Records. You can find tour dates for Lyxman’s aforementioned new band, Ac4, below.

Ac4 2010 Tour Dates:

04/07 – Bremen, DE @ Tower Musikclub

04/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang

04/09 – MÃ¼nster, DE @ Gleis 22

04/10 – Eisenach, DE @ Schlachthof

04/11 – Berlin, DE @ Cortina Bob

04/12 – Kiel, DE @ Schaubude

04/14 – Stockholm, DE @ Lilla Hotellbaren