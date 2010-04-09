Social Distortion rolls out summer tour dates

As you may have noticed from the Lollapalooza lineup announcement earlier this week, the punk band Social Distrotion is alive and well. In fact, the legendary Califronia has been spending much of its recent time working on a brand new studio album, the followup to 2004’s Sex, Love and Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Speaking with Spinner back in February, frontman Mike Ness described the record as a full-band, full-volume affair, “almost like the Dead Boys meets the Black Crowes or something.”

“Wwe’re really happy with the direction that this record is taking, the sound of it,” explained Ness. “We’re recording it really old-school. We went back to tape, old compressors and old microphones, just really trying to fight modern technology as much as possible.”

Social Distortion plans to release the album before the year’s end, which is perfect considering the band’s newly unveiled plans to tour the U.S. this August (via sue). In addition to a previously announced appearance at Chicago’s Lollapalooza, where they’re set to perform on Saturday, the punk rockers will travel up and down the U.S. east coast, starting on July 27th in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Tickets, available starting today, can be obtained through Ticketmaster.com.

Social Distortion 2010 Tour Dates:

04/09 – Buenos Aires, AR @ El Teatro Flores

04/10 – Buenos Aires, AR @ El Teatro Flores

04/11 – Buenos Aires, AR @ El Teatro Flores

04/15 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Casa do Gaucho

04/16 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Circo Voador

04/17 – Sao Paolo, BR @ Via Funchal

04/18 – Curitiba, BR @ Curitiba Master Hall

07/27 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance

07/28 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Casino Ballroom

07/30 – Providence, RI @ Lupo’s

07/31 – Hartford, CT @ The Webster

08/01 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

08/03 – Wantagh, NY @ Mulcahy’s

08/04 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

08/08 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza