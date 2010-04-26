The Rascals reunite for charity; The Boss helps out

It had been close to 40 years since the original lineup of Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Rascals (a.k.a. The Young Rascals) had performed as a unit — until Saturday. Oh, the wonders that can arise when people come together for a good cause. As reported by TwentyFourBit, the lineup of singer Eddie Brigati, guitarist Gene Cornish, keyboarist Felix Cavaliere, and drummer Dino Danelli performed at Robert DeNiro’s Tribeca Grill in New York City Saturday. The concert was in support of the Kristen Ann Carr Fund, which benefits victims of sarcoma.

Steven Van Zandt, guitarist in the E Street Band and Sopranos cast member, who was honored at this year’s edition of the annual fundraiser, requested the performance, which he had been trying to make happen for 30 years. In a statement, Van Zandt said, “We first met around 1980 to discuss reuniting the band and have tried every five years or so.” He added, “Maureen suggested we give it one more shot and sure enough it took Kristen’s amazing spirit to finally get it done.”

According to Cornish, this is one band who isn’t in it for the money. “I speak on behalf of the band when I say all the money offers in the world could not entice the Rascals to reunite,” he said, “but four phone calls from Stevie and without hesitation we enthusiastically and immediately agreed to both support this wonderful cause and honor Stevie and Maureen.”

Van Zandt hoped The Rascals would stick around beyond Saturday’s benefit. “Rehearsals have been incredible, and of course my hope is they can stay together and finally show the world why they are one of Rock and Roll history’s greatest bands,” he said.

We’re still waiting for YouTube videos of the performance to pop up, but you can find a full recording of the performance here. As you’ll see in the evening’s set list below (via Vintage Vinyl)., The Rascals played 14 tracks, highlighted by a performance of “Good Lovin'”, which included super special guest Bruce Springsteen. (He’s a bandmate of Van Zandt don’t you know.) Download the whole thing, then, while you’re listening, click here for more information on the Kristen Ann Carr Fund.

Setlist:

I’ve Been Lonely Too Long

In The Midnight Hour

I Ain’t Gonna Eat Out My Heart Anymore

You Better Run

It’s A Beautiful Morning

Love Is A Beautiful Thing

Groovin’

A Girl Like You

How Can I Be Sure

Come On Up

What Is The Reason

People Got To Be Free

Good Lovin’ (with Bruce Springsteen)

[Unknown]