Watch: Devo brings “Fresh” to Jimmy Kimmel Live

Undoubtedly in thanks of all the help they got with their new album tracklist, the men of Devo found time away from recording that new album of their to perform “Fresh” (along with the old classic “Whip It”) on Jimmy Kimmel Live. And much like their performance at the Olympics, the new wave rockers showed they haven’t really lost a step in their evolution as performers.

Even a multi-colored screen of flashing images couldn’t take away from the fact that for a band made up mostly of guys nearing their 60s, things couldn’t sound tighter. While Kimmel performances often have a crap shoot chance of either wowing or undermining a fan’s faith in a band, Devo took its newest of songs and instilled within it a live energy while maintaining that initial quirky studio magic. And while there weren’t any neat blue hats, if this is what we have to look forward to at Lollapalooza, then count us in.

In other news, the Devo Song Study EP is now available on iTunes. Included on it is “Fresh” as well as another song song called “What We Do”, plus official Devo Inc. song study focus group video.