Arcade Fire announces first North American non-festival concert

Congratulations, Toronto! As of now, you are the first North American city to be hosting a non-festival concert by one Arcade Fire this summer. As Joel’s reports, a Ticketmaster page for an August 14th performance at the Toronto Centre Island appeared briefly this morning. The posting has since been removed, but here’s a screen grab. According to Eye Weekly, tickets are supposed to be on sale starting tomorrow Friday, May 28th at 12:00pm EST.

Meanwhile, Billions, Arcade Fire’s booking company, recently updated the band’s tour availability to August-October 2010. S0, yeah, you might want to keep those months clear.

Arcade Fire 2010 Tour Dates:

06/28 – Helsinki, FI @ Senaatintori

06/30 – RÃ¤ttvik, SE @ Dalhalla

07/02 – Arendal, NO @ Hove Festival

07/04 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/09 – Eadestown, IE @ Oxegen

07/12 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’ete de Quebec

07/13 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/31 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival

08/08 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/12 – Toronto, ON @ Toronto Centre Island

08/27 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/28 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/29 – Saint-Cloud, FR @ Rock en Seine

08/31 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

09/02 – Bologna, IT @ I-Day Festival