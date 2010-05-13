Film School produces new LP

Film School released its debut LP, Brilliant Career, nearly a decade ago. And the initial line-up of Greg Bertens, Kyle Statham (Fuck), Scott Kannberg (Pavement), and Mauri Skinfill (Glitter Mini 9) was more than capable of cultivating such a career. However, the band’s journey has been impeded with multiple roadblocks: a revolving-door of musicians, stolen equipment, and a fractured relationship with now defunct Beggers Banquet records.

As the lone stalwart of Film School’s original line-up, singer Greg Bertens continues to refine his ability to write and produce accessible nu-shoegaze tracks. The 12-tracks contained on the upcoming release Fission explore a clearer, more vocally driven path. While maintaining his role as producer, Bertens took a backseat during the recording process, providing bassist Lorelei Plotczyk and keyboardist Jason Ruck the leeway to pen a much different, increasingly dynamic, album. The tracks, listed below, range from electro-pop dancefloor burners to distortion-heavy duets. While sonically diverse, songs like “When I’m Yours” and “Bones” have the ability to become mood-setting anthems.

Fission is set for a July 20th release date via FFO Records. Film School promise a tour, but no dates or cities have currently been released.

Fission Tracklist:

01. Heart Full of Pentagons

02. When I’m Yours

03. Time to Listen

04. Waited

05. Meet Around 10

06. Direct

07. Still Might

08. Distant Life

09. Sunny Day

10. Bones

11. Nothing’s Mine

12. Find You Out