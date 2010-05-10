Lady Gaga eyes 2011; announces more dates

Not since Pavement have we seen someone announce tour dates so far in advance. But this is Lady Gaga we’re talking about, you know, the same Lady Gaga who currently has M.I.A. hating, the music world clamoring for her next/”greatest of my career” studio album, and Lollapalooza building her a $150,000 stage. So, it’s justifiable.
As it stands now, Lady Gaga has 10 months worth of upcoming tour dates. (That just sounds exhausting.) The pop sensation will follow her currently ongoing European leg with a three-month North American endeavor, starting July 1st in Boston and highlighted by a headlining appearance at this year’s Lollapalooza. After a month pause, Gaga will then head to Europe for a tour set to run through early December. Finally, following the holidays, she’ll launch another North American trek on February 19th in Atlantic City.
The newest leg currently consists of 10 performances running from late August to mid-April, meaning plenty more dates are on the way. Current tour openers Semi Precious Weapons will open these dates as well.
Tickets for the dates will go on sale starting, Friday, May 14th via Ticketmaster.com.
Lady Gaga 2010/2011 Tour Dates:
05/10 – Hamburg, DE @ Color Line Arena
05/11 – Berlin, DE @ O2 Arena
05/15 – Arnhem, NL @ Gelredome
05/17 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportspaleis
05/18 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportspaleis
05/21 – Paris, FR @ Bercy
05/22 – Paris, FR @ Bercy
05/24 – Oberhausen, DE @ KÃ¶nig-Pilsener Arena
05/27 – Nottingham, UK @ Trent FM Arena
05/28 – Birmingham, UK @ LG Arena
05/30 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
06/02 – Manchester, UK @ MEN Arena
06/04 – Sheffield, UK @ Sheffield Arena
06/28 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
07/01 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/04 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
07/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/07 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/11 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
07/12 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
07/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
07/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Conseco Fieldhouse
07/17 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
07/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Ford Center
07/22 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
07/23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
07/25 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
07/26 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
07/28 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
07/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ US Airways Center
08/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
08/06 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
08/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
08/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand
08/16 – San Jose, CA @ HP Pavilion
08/19 – Portland, OR @ Rose Garden
08/21 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
08/23 – Vancouver, BC @ General Motors Place
08/24 – Vancouver, BC @ General Motors Place
08/26 – Edmonton, AB @ Rexall Place
08/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rexall Place
08/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/31 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Bradley Center
09/04 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace Of Auburn Hills
09/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Consol Energy Center
09/07 -Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
09/08 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
09/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wachovia Center
09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wachovia Center
09/16 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center
09/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Time Warner Cable Arena
09/19 – Raleigh, NC @ RBC Center
10/13 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena
10/14 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena
10/16 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
10/20 – Herning, DK @ Herning Arena
10/26 – Dublin, IE @ O2 Arena
10/27 – Dublin, IE @ O2 Arena
10/29 – Dublin, IE @ O2 Arena
10/30 – Belfast, IE @ Odyssey Arena
11/01 – Belfast, IE @ Odyssey Arena
11/02 – Belfast, IE @ Odyssey Arena
11/05 – Zagreb, HR @ Zagreb Arena
11/07 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena
11/09 – Turin, IT @ Palaolimpico
11/11 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
11/07 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
11/19 – Malmo, SE @ Malmo Arena
11/26 – Gdansk, PL @ Hala Gdansk
12/02 – Lyon, FR @ La Halle T. Garnier
12/04 – Assago, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
12/05 – Assago, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
12/07 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Saint Jordi
12/10 – Lison, PT @ Pavilhao Atlantico
02/19 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
02/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Consol Energy Center
03/03 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Center
03/08 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
03/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand
04/08 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
04/09 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Arena
04/12 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Bank Atlantic Center
04/13 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
04/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Gwinnett Center