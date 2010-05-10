Lady Gaga eyes 2011; announces more dates

Not since Pavement have we seen someone announce tour dates so far in advance. But this is Lady Gaga we’re talking about, you know, the same Lady Gaga who currently has M.I.A. hating, the music world clamoring for her next/”greatest of my career” studio album, and Lollapalooza building her a $150,000 stage. So, it’s justifiable.

As it stands now, Lady Gaga has 10 months worth of upcoming tour dates. (That just sounds exhausting.) The pop sensation will follow her currently ongoing European leg with a three-month North American endeavor, starting July 1st in Boston and highlighted by a headlining appearance at this year’s Lollapalooza. After a month pause, Gaga will then head to Europe for a tour set to run through early December. Finally, following the holidays, she’ll launch another North American trek on February 19th in Atlantic City.

The newest leg currently consists of 10 performances running from late August to mid-April, meaning plenty more dates are on the way. Current tour openers Semi Precious Weapons will open these dates as well.

Tickets for the dates will go on sale starting, Friday, May 14th via Ticketmaster.com.

Lady Gaga 2010/2011 Tour Dates:

05/10 – Hamburg, DE @ Color Line Arena

05/11 – Berlin, DE @ O2 Arena

05/15 – Arnhem, NL @ Gelredome

05/17 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportspaleis

05/18 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportspaleis

05/21 – Paris, FR @ Bercy

05/22 – Paris, FR @ Bercy

05/24 – Oberhausen, DE @ KÃ¶nig-Pilsener Arena

05/27 – Nottingham, UK @ Trent FM Arena

05/28 – Birmingham, UK @ LG Arena

05/30 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

06/02 – Manchester, UK @ MEN Arena

06/04 – Sheffield, UK @ Sheffield Arena

06/28 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

07/01 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/04 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

07/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/07 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/11 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

07/12 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

07/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

07/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Conseco Fieldhouse

07/17 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

07/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Ford Center

07/22 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

07/23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

07/25 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

07/26 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

07/28 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

07/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ US Airways Center

08/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

08/06 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

08/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

08/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand

08/16 – San Jose, CA @ HP Pavilion

08/19 – Portland, OR @ Rose Garden

08/21 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

08/23 – Vancouver, BC @ General Motors Place

08/24 – Vancouver, BC @ General Motors Place

08/26 – Edmonton, AB @ Rexall Place

08/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rexall Place

08/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/31 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Bradley Center

09/04 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace Of Auburn Hills

09/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Consol Energy Center

09/07 -Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

09/08 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

09/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wachovia Center

09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wachovia Center

09/16 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

09/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Time Warner Cable Arena

09/19 – Raleigh, NC @ RBC Center

10/13 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena

10/14 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena

10/16 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

10/20 – Herning, DK @ Herning Arena

10/26 – Dublin, IE @ O2 Arena

10/27 – Dublin, IE @ O2 Arena

10/29 – Dublin, IE @ O2 Arena

10/30 – Belfast, IE @ Odyssey Arena

11/01 – Belfast, IE @ Odyssey Arena

11/02 – Belfast, IE @ Odyssey Arena

11/05 – Zagreb, HR @ Zagreb Arena

11/07 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena

11/09 – Turin, IT @ Palaolimpico

11/11 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

11/07 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

11/19 – Malmo, SE @ Malmo Arena

11/26 – Gdansk, PL @ Hala Gdansk

12/02 – Lyon, FR @ La Halle T. Garnier

12/04 – Assago, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

12/05 – Assago, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

12/07 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Saint Jordi

12/10 – Lison, PT @ Pavilhao Atlantico

02/19 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

02/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Consol Energy Center

03/03 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Center

03/08 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand

04/08 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

04/09 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Arena

04/12 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Bank Atlantic Center

04/13 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

04/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Gwinnett Center