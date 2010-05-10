New Ryan Adams record due out in “two weeks”?

Ryan Adams’ Orion, aka his forthcoming, “most legit METAL record,” could be here by the end of the month. Per some recent status updates on Facebook (via TFB), the singer/songwriter noted the album will be here in “about two weeks.” He also shared a few additional details, namely that the record is not actually metal, but “just really really fast country with screaming and crap.” Can’t say we totally didn’t see that one coming.

Michel Langevin, percussionist of the metal band Voivod, designed the album artwork. We’ll share all other details as soon as we get them. In the meantime, feel free to revisit the previously shared “Cobra-Eyez” demo below. The song didn’t actually make the album, but you can still use it to get an idea of what the whole “really really fast country with screaming and crap” actually means.