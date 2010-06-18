A Perfect Circle plans a comeback

When last we left Maynard James Keenan, he was enjoying his many side projects: playing in Pusicfier, crafting metal wines, and being a metal restauranteur. Standard fare for aging metal pioneers, really. But before all these forays, there was his first: A Perfect Circle, a collaboration between Keenen and song-writer Billy Howerdel who have been on an indefinite hiatus. Well that hiatus just got finite ya’ll, as those two will be heading back into the studio to record sometime soon, reports AntiQuiet. No word on whether or not it will be a full album or if a tour will be included, but Howerdel was quoted as saying “something” will come out this year.
Maynard James Keenan may be spread pretty thin in the coming months, as he is also busy with this other project: Tool. In addition to rumors about a new Tool album, they will kick off their criminally short North American tour tomorrow, June 19th. Tour dates are listed below and tickets are still available via Ticketmaster.com
In related news, with E3 ending, we’re sure to get all sorts of amazing information coming out on the hottest new toys that will soon be wasting all of our time. We got our hands on some exclusive Rock Band 3 video just yesterday. But Rock Band’s main competitor the Guitar Hero franchise came over the top and had Keenen and Howerdel on stage playing “Bohemian Rhapsody” with the LA Philharmonic choir and orchestra members. Check it below:
Tool 2010 Tour Dates:
06/19 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena
06/20 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
06/22 – Cedar Park, TX @ Cedar Park Center
06/23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Ford Center
06/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
06/26 – St. Charles, MO @ Family Arena
06/28 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks
06/29 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks
07/01 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
07/04 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre
07/05 – Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre
07/07 – Edmonton, AB @ Rexall Place
07/09 – Vancouver, BC @ General Motors Place
07/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
07/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Arco Arena
07/15 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
07/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood Theater