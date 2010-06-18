A Perfect Circle plans a comeback

When last we left Maynard James Keenan, he was enjoying his many side projects: playing in Pusicfier, crafting metal wines, and being a metal restauranteur. Standard fare for aging metal pioneers, really. But before all these forays, there was his first: A Perfect Circle, a collaboration between Keenen and song-writer Billy Howerdel who have been on an indefinite hiatus. Well that hiatus just got finite ya’ll, as those two will be heading back into the studio to record sometime soon, reports AntiQuiet. No word on whether or not it will be a full album or if a tour will be included, but Howerdel was quoted as saying “something” will come out this year.

Maynard James Keenan may be spread pretty thin in the coming months, as he is also busy with this other project: Tool. In addition to rumors about a new Tool album, they will kick off their criminally short North American tour tomorrow, June 19th. Tour dates are listed below and tickets are still available via Ticketmaster.com

In related news, with E3 ending, we’re sure to get all sorts of amazing information coming out on the hottest new toys that will soon be wasting all of our time. We got our hands on some exclusive Rock Band 3 video just yesterday. But Rock Band’s main competitor the Guitar Hero franchise came over the top and had Keenen and Howerdel on stage playing “Bohemian Rhapsody” with the LA Philharmonic choir and orchestra members. Check it below:

Tool 2010 Tour Dates:

06/19 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena

06/20 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

06/22 – Cedar Park, TX @ Cedar Park Center

06/23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Ford Center

06/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

06/26 – St. Charles, MO @ Family Arena

06/28 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks

06/29 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks

07/01 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

07/04 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre

07/05 – Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre

07/07 – Edmonton, AB @ Rexall Place

07/09 – Vancouver, BC @ General Motors Place

07/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

07/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Arco Arena

07/15 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

07/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood Theater