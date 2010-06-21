Beck, Broken Social Scene-featuring Scott Pilgrim soundtrack gets detailed

We’ve been hyping up the forthcoming Scott Pilgrim vs. the World film for awhile now and it’s not just because it stars the world’s greatest living actor, Mr. Michael Cera. As previously reported, the movie also features a rather incredible soundtrack, which includes new music from Beck, Metric, and Broken Social Scene.

As Pitchfork now reports, the soundtrack will consist of 19 selections in all. Beck wrote original music for the SEX BOB-OMB, the band led by the film’s title character (played by Cera), while Broken Social Scene provided the sounds for the film’s other fictional band, Crash and the Boys. Metric contributed one song, “Black Sheep”, which is already available for all.



Also appearing on the effort will be previously released songs from the likes of Frank Black, T. Rex, and The Rolling Stones as well as Plumtree’s 1997 track “Scott Pilgrim”, the song which originally inspired Bryan Lee O’Malley to create the character and comic book series.

What’s more, Radiohead collaborator Nigel Godrich, who served as the soundtrack’s executive producer, also penned the film’s score.

The soundtrack will see release on August 10th via ABKCO, while the film will follow three days later on August 13th. A release date has not yet been set for Godrich’s score, but it will reportedly receive a digital unveiling at some point in the near future.

In addition to the soundtrack and the fact that it features Michael Cera in a fictional band, all you really need to know about the film is that it centers around Scott Pilgrim’s quest to kill the love of his life’s seven ex-boyfriends so that they can be together. The trailer probably explains all this better though, so that’s why we included it below.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Soundtrack Tracklist:

01. SEX BOB-OMB (Beck): “We Are SEX BOB-OMB”

02. Plumtree: “Scott Pilgrim”

03. Frank Black: “I Heard Ramona Sing”

04. Beachwood Sparks: “By Your Side”

05. Black Lips: “O Katrina!”

06. Crash and the Boys (Broken Social Scene): “I’m So Sad, So Very, Very Sad”

07. Crash and the Boys (Broken Social Scene): “We Hate You Please Die”

08. SEX BOB-OMB (Beck): “Garbage Truck”

09. T. Rex: “Teenage Dream”

10. The Bluetones: “Sleazy Bed Track”

11. Blood Red Shoes: “It’s Getting Boring by the Sea”

12. Metric: “Black Sheep”

13. SEX BOB-OMB (Beck): “Threshold”

14. Broken Social Scene: “Anthems for a Seventeen-Year-Old Girl”

15. The Rolling Stones: “Under My Thumb”

16. Beck: “Ramona (Acoustic)”

17. Beck: “Ramona”

18. SEX BOB-OMB (Beck): “Summertime”

19. Brian LeBarton: “Threshold 8 Bit”