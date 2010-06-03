Fanfarlo to release Dave Sitek, Toro y Moi-featuring digital EP

One of the newer acts to emerge from the current hipster folk craze, Fanfarlo has been popping up on major music festival lineups and soundtracks for disgustingly over-hyped, generation-damning vampire flicks.

The London-based quintet continues its surge with a digital EP called Fire Escape, which will be sliding through your local Intertube July 13th (via The Audio Perv). The title track, which appeared on last year’s LP Reservoir, has been made over by such names as TV on the Radio’s Dave Sitek, The Horrors, Toro y Moi, and Grammy-winning producer Tom Elmhirst, who has worked with Mark Ronson, Hot Chip, and Amy Winehouse.

Very soon, the band will host a music video for the track on its site. It’s likely to be worth watching, being that it’s directed by Jamie Thraves, a guy who’s done videos for Radiohead, Death Cab for Cutie, and Coldplay. May as well start refreshing the page now — and while you’re there, check out the other EP the band has up. It’s a free live EP recorded from Fanfarlo’s first tour at various college radio stations. Gosh, this band is on fire.